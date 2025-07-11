Trish Stratus Wishes WWE Evolution Match Had a Bigger Build, Calls Smackdown Segment ‘Boring’

Trish Stratus says that she wishes her WWE Evolution match with Tiffany Stratton had received a stronger build in the lead-up to the show. Stratus will face Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at Sunday’s PPV, and she addressed some of the criticisms around the build to the match in an appearance on Notsam Wrestling. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the card for Evolution being put together so quickly: “Unfortunately, yes it is — this entire (Evolution) card has seemed to be a quick turnaround as it is unfortunately and I get it, there’s like 7,000 events a month, it seems like (she laughed). But I think there’s a little bit of a built-in storyline luckily for Tiffany (Stratton) and I. I love the fact that we had this connection and I think people really were digging the Trishy Time/Tiffy Time thing so I think that worked really well. But, people were seeing the parallels. There’s these two blondes who came into the business and preconceived notion on what they can deliver in the ring and having to prove (themselves) and knowing you might think that this is what you think you’re gonna get from me in the ring but now I have to work extra hard because I have to prove those people all wrong so we both have had to do that, and had great success early on in our career. She’s been champion at 25, and I know a certain someone who became champion for the first time at 25 as well… And luckily I say, there’s a bit of a built-in storyline so yeah, the whole Evolution kind of came about quite quickly for everyone but, I think it’s a little bit of that fantasy-booking and seeing Tiff and I in there, I think people wanted it and I think it’s really gonna deliver. I know it’s gonna deliver…”

On wishing they had a bigger build to the match: “Yes, 1,000 percent (my brain switches to wrestling mode whenever I come back) and there’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure (she laughed). But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right? To me, the thing I control is the match. I will control the match, we will control the match. We will tell the story, we’ll control the narrative and that’s where I know I can do the work… There was moments in Becky and I’s feud where people did go on a little bit longer than maybe people liked. Maybe one too many promos about the same thing. I don’t know, maybe. That might have happened. But at the end of the day, it was we knew we had to deliver that match… We’re remembering the rivalry and the chemistry and what we brought in the match and so… Yes, it (was thrown) together. We got a two-week — what is it? 10-day build?… I thought Charlotte (Flair) and I had a short build but again, it was great for the moment…”