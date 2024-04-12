wrestling / News
Trivia Note About Cody Rhodes’ WWE Title Win At Wrestlemania 40
April 12, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes became the Undisputed WWE Universal champion at Wrestlemania 40 after he pinned Roman Reigns in the main event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this makes Rhodes the only wrestler in history to have held the WWE, NWA and ROH World titles.
The only wrestlers to have held both the NWA and WWE titles include Rhodes, Ric Flair, Buddy Rogers and AJ Styles. Styles is also the only wrestler to have held the WWE, IWGP and NWA world titles.
