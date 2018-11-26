Troubling Lars Sullivan Message Board Posts From The Past Surface

According to Ringside News, an old account that ran by Lars Sullivan was discovered where he had sent vulgar messages, several years ago on a bodybuilding message board. Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio speculated on what this could mean for Sullivan…

“Here’s the thing with this company everybody. Chyna is not in the WWE Hall Of Fame because the story they claim is somebody could put Chyna’s name in a Google and porn videos might come up, you can’t put her in the Hall Of Fame. Meanwhile Hulk Hogan not only went on a racist tirade but in the tape he said and I quote, ‘I’m a racist.’ Hogan has bee back. Hogan returned at Crown Jewel, okay. Sometimes when you do something prior to your WWE career if they find out about it they don’t hire you or if they hire you and they later find out about it you could get in big trouble. I don’t know where Lars Sullivan stands with WWE right now. I know that he’s been earmarked to be called up and I know that Vince McMahon just plans to go all the way, this guy’s gonna get the mega push, pal. So we’ll see.”