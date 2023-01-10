Tully Blanchard Admits He Didn’t Tune In For Ric Flair’s Last Match

Tully Blanchard spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast recently and explained why he didn’t watch his former stablemate’s last hurrah in Ric Flair’s Last Match (per Wrestling Inc). Blanchard also offered his viewpoint on returning to the ring at his current stage of life, making it clear that fans are unlikely to see that happen. You can read a few highlights and catch the full podcast below.

On if he watched Ric Flair’s last Match: “I didn’t see it and wasn’t there. The show was on Sunday and I have to be at my day job, the one that pays all my bills.”

On the offers he’s received to get back in the ring: “I would probably not comment on that because I probably don’t have a lot of positive to say. I was asked to do a last match with Ricky Steamboat. I’m not going to embarrass myself and go out there and not be able to do what I used to do.”