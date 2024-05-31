wrestling / News
TV Championship Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
May 30, 2024 | Posted by
Kyle Fletcher is set to defend the ROH TV Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Fletcher will defend his championship against Dalton Castle on next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which will air Thursday night on HonorClub.
NEXT WEEK on #ROH TV, the #ROH World TV Title will be on the line as the challenger & former champion @theDALTONcastle takes on the champ @kylefletcherpro!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/xvENWVtaoS
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 31, 2024
