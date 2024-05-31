wrestling / News

TV Championship Match Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 6-6-24 Image Credit: ROH

Kyle Fletcher is set to defend the ROH TV Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Fletcher will defend his championship against Dalton Castle on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which will air Thursday night on HonorClub.

