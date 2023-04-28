wrestling / News

TV Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

April 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Samoa Joe will defend the ROH TV Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches were set on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels
* Pure Rules Match: Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty

