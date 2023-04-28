wrestling / News
TV Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
Samoa Joe will defend the ROH TV Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches were set on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels
* Pure Rules Match: Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
.@facdaniels has made his intentions clear and has called out @SamoaJoe for a shot at his #ROH World TV title next week on #ROH #HonorClubTV
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/8w0eldvKzb
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 27, 2023
.@theleemoriarty managed to get the win against @azucarRoc with assistance from @TheCaZXL. However, next week on #ROH #HonorClubTV – Rocky wants a rematch under PURE RULES!
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/9AMMgMHyWS
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 27, 2023
