wrestling / News

Two More Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, including an X Division title match. Trey Miguel will defend against Rocky Romero. Meanwhile, Tasha Steelz will face Rachael Ellering. Here is the updated lineup

* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering
* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
* Joe Doering vs. Heath
* Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading