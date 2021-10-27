wrestling / News
Two More Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, including an X Division title match. Trey Miguel will defend against Rocky Romero. Meanwhile, Tasha Steelz will face Rachael Ellering. Here is the updated lineup
* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering
* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
* Joe Doering vs. Heath
* Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone
.@TheTreyMiguel defends the X-Division Championship against @azucarRoc THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kmD4IssaGN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2021
.@RealTSteelz faces @RachaelEllering THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hl7CSfSMAi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 27, 2021