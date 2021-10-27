Two More Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, including an X Division title match. Trey Miguel will defend against Rocky Romero. Meanwhile, Tasha Steelz will face Rachael Ellering. Here is the updated lineup

* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering

* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* Joe Doering vs. Heath

* Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone