Two More Teams Qualify For 2023 NWA Crockett Cup
April 25, 2023
We have two new teams that have qualified for the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup following this week’s NWA Powerrr. On Tuesday’s show, Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox qualified for the tournament by defeating the Fixers. In addiiton, S.V.G.S defeated Daisy Kill and Talos to qualify.
The two teams join the team of Ricky and Kerry Morton, as well as Tyrus and a partner he has yet to choose, in the tournament. It will be held on June 3rd and 4th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
