Two Title Bouts Added To NWA Crockett Cup
The NWA has added to championship matches to this month’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV. The promotion announced on Friday that Tyrus will defend his TV Championship against Rodney Mack at the March 19th and 20th show, while Anthony Maywether will put the NWA National Championship on the line against Jax Dane.
You can see the announcements below, along with the updated lineup for the PPV:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA Crockett Cup Tournament
* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack
* NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane
