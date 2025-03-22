wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of title matches and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following is set for next week’s show, which takes place in London and airs live on Netflix internationally and on tape delay in the US on USA Network:
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly
* Drew McIntyre appears
