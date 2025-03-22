wrestling / News

Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of title matches and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following is set for next week’s show, which takes place in London and airs live on Netflix internationally and on tape delay in the US on USA Network:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly
* Drew McIntyre appears

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

