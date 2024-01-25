Tyler Bate Reveals When He Learned of Smackdown Debut

Tyler Bate made his main roster debut on the January 5th episode of WWE Smackdown, and he recently revealed when he found out it was coming. Bate teamed with Butch (who is now back to his Pete Dunne ring name) and talked about his debut on the brand during a conversation shared by WWE on TNT Sports. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On when he found out about his Smackdown debut: “I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump. So it just made sense for me to be Butch’s tag team partner. So I was super excited, I was super nervous about making that jump to main roster. But it’s been a lifetime’s work all coming together on that day.”

On teaming up with Pete Dunne: “Yeah, it couldn’t have been more ideal for me. It ticked all of my boxes. Getting to do it alongside one of my best mates just made it that much more cooler.”