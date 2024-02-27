Tyler Breeze Looks Back on the Early Days of WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze recalled the early days of WWE NXT, which debuted as WWE’s weekly developmental brand in 2012. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tyler Breeze on the tester show for NXT: “We had a tester show to see the Full Sail [University] work as our weekly tapings, and so we had a tester show. ‘Ok, this is like a little more production, it’s a little bit bigger, it seems more than our FCW usual TV taping on local cable television.'”

On the early days of NXT: “Sometimes people talk about the Attitude Era, and they talk about having such a broad group of people in an era where you might get a Bruno Sammartino, but you don’t get four Bruno Sammartinos. We had all these guys that were hungry, and girls that were hungry. Everybody wanted to learn; everybody was just a student of the game, and once they kind of saw what was happening, they wanted to be a part of it.”