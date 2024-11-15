Tyrese Haliburton Recalls Being Booed In NXT Appearance, Says He Wasn’t Surprised

Tyrese Haliburton was not surprised that he got booed in Orlando for his NXT appearance, though he says Shawn Michaels didn’t expect it. The Indiana Pacers star appeared on the September 17th show and got booed by the Orlando crowd. He recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about the reaction, noting that he spoke with Michaels about it beforehand.

“I was supposed to go there to be a face, a good guy,” Haliburton said (per Fightful). “I told Shawn Michaels before, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to get booed out here.’ He said, ‘I don’t think so. Our fans are great. They’ll love you.’ I was like, ‘Ha, okay.’ As soon as I walked out there, before the camera turned on, ‘Booo.’ I’m hearing chants about the Knicks. All these things. I can’t be on TV and essentially look like a bitch and not respond back. I don’t have any other jabs for Orlando, it’s a great place. Disney, it’s a good place.”

He continued, “I had to say something about the Magic historically. Good team over there now. Nothing bad to say about them. I’m not going to take it back. I had to say something and stand my ground. I guess I’m a heel in the wrestling world. We’re going to embrace that.”

Haliburton has teased that he may make an appearance at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis early next year.