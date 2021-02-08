Tyson Kidd Recalls Owen Hart’s Passing, Stu Hart’s Reaction During Phone Call With Vince McMahon

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tyson Kidd discussed Owen Hart’s passing, Stu Hart’s reaction during a phone call with Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tyson Kidd on Owen Hart’s fall at Over the Edge 1999: “We were watching the pay-per-view at Davey and Diana’s house which was literally up the hill from Stu’s – less than a three-minute drive to Stu’s. So, we were up there watching the pay-per-view. There were a bunch of us. When a bunch of people get together to watch a pay-per-view, you don’t just sit and just hang on every word. You’re all talking and you’re watching the show. You see Owen’s promo and then we’re all talking and laughing as he was talking about drinking your milk – the Blue Blazer one. We were talking, and we didn’t instantly realize Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler’s expression and what they were saying. We were laughing about Owen’s promo.

“And then when the camera was on Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, it took a second to register that maybe that match is later or maybe they are talking about this next match. So, it took a minute to realize what was going on, and then all of a sudden, Jim Ross was explaining that something happened to Owen. I just remember, I guess like everybody else, is this an angle? Is this a part of the show? What’s happening here? Then all of a sudden more people started coming in. In my mind and in me memory, mayhem kind of ensues. Then Davey found out that Owen fell, but we weren’t sure of the result yet. Then I think we all stopped and just headed down to Stu’s.”

On learning of Owen’s passing and Stu Hart’s conversation with Vince McMahon: “From there we got word about Owen passing away. Now, almost everyone’s at Stu’s. By the minute, more cars are pulling up. I can remember Vince did a press conference, so he called Stu right before or after that press conference. I don’t know which one. I remember the phone being passed around. I remember Bruce Hart ripping into him. I obviously can’t hear Vince from the other side. But I just know Vince took it, and then Stu was talking to him. I think maybe a few others talked to Vince on the phone that night. Obviously, they contacted Martha prior to that I believe.

“I can remember Stu saying, and I don’t know if that was the promoter in him, but Stu said something to the effect that he almost felt bad for Vince. He said, ‘I feel bad for you. I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes right now.’ That’s just how Stu was. He just lost a son, but he also understood that it wasn’t done out of malice I think. I can’t speak for him, but just the way he handled things, Stu was so stoic with everything. Even when Helen passed, she passed about two years before Stu, and obviously, he was sad and it shook him, but he was pretty stoic. He’s tough, man. He was so tough, inside and out, but also so generous and so nice. It was wild.”

