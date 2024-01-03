UFC Fight Night to Run Opposite WrestleMania 40: Night 1

– It looks like UFC will be running a Fight Night card in April opposite WrestleMania 40: Night 1 in Philadelphia. Earlier today, UFC announced a Fight Night show, featuring Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori in a middleweight battle, on Saturday, April 6. That’s the same night as WWE’s WrestleMania 40, night 1.

The UFC has not announced the broadcast and start times for the Fight Night show. Also, WWE is going to hold NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 earlier in the day at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. So even if the Fight Night card has an earlier start time, it will be running up against Stand & Deliver.

Last year, Ultimate Fighting Championship’s parent company Endeavor acquired WWE. Later in the year, the companies merged under the TKO Group Holdings banner, while still operating as their own separate brands and companies.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 40 will both be airing live on Peacock.