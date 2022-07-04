UFC’s Israel Adesanya Comments On A Possible Run In WWE

As previously reported, Israel Adesanya made his UFC 276 entrance to the Undertaker’s music, which got praised by the man himself. In an interview with BT Sport (via Fightful), Adesanya spoke about the possibility of trying the WWE later on and said he’s considering it. Here are highlights:

On a possible future in WWE: “Definitely, that’s something I’ll try my hand at later on. Just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line, just for the entertainment factor. I grew up, jumping off the couch, broke my arm doing shooting stars.”

On his entrance at UFC 276: “Tuesday was the day I came up with that, just pondering. I didn’t realize the McMahons were in the house, that was kind of cool. Triple H too. I’m a kid who grew up in the Attitude Era. Wednesday nights, during wrestling, I play those tracks like the Batista entrance, Stone Cold entrance, just to get the mood while we wrestle, going into the trenches. Even the Undertaker’s theme. It comes to me. I let these things come to me, just for the show.”