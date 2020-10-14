UK Wrestling Veteran Ryan Smile Passes Away

Ryan Smile, known for his work in RevPro, OTT, and ATTACK! in the UK among other companies, has passed away. Wrestler Damian McKeown (aka Damien Dunne) posted to Facebook to announce that Smile passed away on Tuesday, writing:

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform everyone that Ryan Smile passed away yesterday after losing his battle with mental health. This is a truly terrible loss of a larger than life character who brightened every room he was in with his passion, energy & humour. Please respect the privacy of Alice & her family at this time.”

Smile was the promoter for Lucha Forever and also worked with companies like Kamikaze Pro, Southside Wrestling, House of Pain: Evolution and others in his career, which began in 2006. He was the OTT No Limits Champion from February to October of 2017 and held the VII Pro Championship (now the SWA Championship) for almonst a year in 2015 and 2016. He also had runs with the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship, HCW Revolution Championship, three runs with Kamikaze Pro’s Relentless Division Championship and several other titles.

OTT Wrestling posted to Twitter to comment on the sad news, posting:

“Our team is devastated to learn of the loss of Ryan Smile. His talent and contribution set the standard for what British/Irish wrestling was to become.

A tragic loss

RIP”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Smile.