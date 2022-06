Fightful reports that on May 4, Ultimo Dragon, under his real name of Yoshihiro Asai, filed to trademark his ring name. He listed the date of first use for the name as May 13, 1987.

The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 19870513. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19870513