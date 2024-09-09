wrestling / News

Ultimo Dragon vs. Mustafa Ali Set For Women of Nations Grand Slam VI

September 9, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Ultimo Dragon is set to make his comeback to America when he takes on Mustafa Ali on October 26.

This match will be the main event of the Women of Nations Grand Slam VI, hosted by Midwest All-Star Wrestling.

This will be Dragon’s first match in the U.S. since April. Check out the announcement below:

“🚨Grand Slam 6 Main Event🚨

@MustafaAli_X
Vs Ultimo Dragon‼️

Brought to you by Tippy’s Collectibles

FAN HQ present’s Women of Nations Grand Slam VI

Saturday
Oct 26th
http://N.St Paul HighSchool
N St Paul MN
All Ages!

Doors 4pm|Bell 7pm

🎟️LOW FLOOR SEATS REMAIN 🎟️”

