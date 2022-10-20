Ultimo Dragon Wants To Wrestle Chris Jericho in AEW

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ultimo Dragon spoke about his WCW rivalry with Chris Jericho and how he wants to end it in AEW. Here are highlights:

On how he’s still wrestling at 55: “It is really important to not push myself too hard, training or in the ring. Most of all, enjoying life is what keeps me going. That is what keeps me young.”

On wrestling for AEW: “I am honestly not very familiar with AEW. But if I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho.”

On the Asai moonsault: “I remember when it was named the Asai Moonsault when I was in WCW. I am very honored because there are only three moves named after Japanese wrestlers—[Antonio] Inoki’s enzuigiri, the [Yoshiaki] Fujiwara armbar, and the Asai Moonsault.”