Ultimo Dragon Would be Interested in Ending His Rivalry With Chris Jericho in AEW

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently interviewed wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon, aka Yoshihiro Asai, ahead of his upcoming return to the US, where he will be wrestling at the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose, California on October 22. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso against Border Patrol at the event. Dragon discussed still competing at 55 years of age and more. Below are some highlights.

On how it’s an honor to continue stepping into the ring: “It doesn’t matter where I am in the world, it is an honor every time I step in the ring. What makes it special are the venue, the fans and giving my everything to the crowd. When I stop feeling that way, that is the day when I will retire.”

Ultimo Dragon on wanting to end his rivalry with Chris Jericho at a future AEW event: “I am honestly not very familiar with AEW. But if I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho.”

His thoughts on working for WWE under Vince McMahon: “A lot of people always tell me [I should go back with Paul Levesque in charge], but to me, it was an honor to work under McMahon. Even though he did not give me many opportunities, I learned a lot backstage about the business. I am too old to work for the WWE now.”

Jericho has faced an old WCW opponent in AEW before, having faced Juventud Guerrera on Dynamite in August 2021.