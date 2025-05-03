wrestling / News

Último Guerrero Wins National Openweight Title at MLW vs. CMLL Show

May 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL vs. MLW - Último Guerrero vs Matthew Justice Image Credit: MLW

As noted, Major League Wrestling (MLW) and CMLL held a joint event yesterday at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. During the event, Último Guerrero beat Matthew Justice to win the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Último Guerrero is now the first CMLL luchador to hold the MLW National Openweight Championship. Highlights from the match are available below:

