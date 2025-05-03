wrestling / News
Último Guerrero Wins National Openweight Title at MLW vs. CMLL Show
May 3, 2025 | Posted by
– As noted, Major League Wrestling (MLW) and CMLL held a joint event yesterday at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. During the event, Último Guerrero beat Matthew Justice to win the MLW National Openweight Championship.
Último Guerrero is now the first CMLL luchador to hold the MLW National Openweight Championship. Highlights from the match are available below:
👑 Último Guerrero Claims MLW Gold in Arena México!
The lucha legend has captured the MLW National Openweight Title, defeating Matthew Justice in front of a packed crowd in the Cathedral of Lucha Libre.
— MLW (@MLW) May 3, 2025