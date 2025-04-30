Updated Lineup For Friday’s CMLL vs. MLW Event

CMLL and MLW are hosting a joint show on Friday at Arena Mexico, and an updated lineup is available. You can see the lineup below for the show, which will take place in Mexico City:

* MLW World Tag Team Title Match: Okumura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Magnus & Rugido

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Matthew Justice vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Non Title Match: Mistico vs. KUSHIDA

* Reyna Isis vs. Janai Kai

* Donovan Dijak & Ikuro Kwon vs. Galeon Fantasma

* Paul London vs. Neon