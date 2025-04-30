wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Friday’s CMLL vs. MLW Event

April 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL and MLW are hosting a joint show on Friday at Arena Mexico, and an updated lineup is available. You can see the lineup below for the show, which will take place in Mexico City:

* MLW World Tag Team Title Match: Okumura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Magnus & Rugido
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Matthew Justice vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Non Title Match: Mistico vs. KUSHIDA
* Reyna Isis vs. Janai Kai
* Donovan Dijak & Ikuro Kwon vs. Galeon Fantasma
* Paul London vs. Neon

