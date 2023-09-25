wrestling / News
Uncharted Territory Set To Return For Fifth Season In November
September 25, 2023 | Posted by
Uncharted Territory is set to make its return in November. As noted by IWTV below, Matt Tremont announced at H20 200 that the series will premiere its fifth season on November 6th. Fightful reports that the show will stream weekly live on IWTV from the H20 Wrestling Center, located in Williamstown, New Jersey.
Uncharted Wrestling launched in 2019, and the fourth season finished up in July of 2022.
Just announced by Matt Tremont at #H200
Uncharted Territory returns for a Fifth Season starting on Monday night November 6th LIVE on IWTV every week from the @H2OWrestlingCtr!@H2OWrestling pic.twitter.com/2XdW92EZE4
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) September 24, 2023
