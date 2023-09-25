Uncharted Territory Set To Return For Fifth Season In November

Uncharted Territory is set to make its return in November. As noted by IWTV below, Matt Tremont announced at H20 200 that the series will premiere its fifth season on November 6th. Fightful reports that the show will stream weekly live on IWTV from the H20 Wrestling Center, located in Williamstown, New Jersey.

Uncharted Wrestling launched in 2019, and the fourth season finished up in July of 2022.