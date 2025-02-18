Undertaker Would Have Likely Tried UFC In 1990s If He Had an Amateur Background

The Undertaker says that if he had an amateur wrestling background, he would have likely tried out the UFC in the 1990s. The Dead Man was on Busted Open Radio and talked about how during the low point for WWE, he may have given the then-burgeoning UFC a go.

“Honestly, this is what a lot of people don’t know,” Taker began (per Fightful). “UFC is coming up big at this point. They’re growing. If I had an amateur wrestling background. There is a good chance I would have tested those waters.”

He continues, ” I felt like I would have been able to get my stand up on point. I have no idea, I might get my ass smashed. At this time, you have to understand the immense pressure that I’m under. I have a family. If I had an amateur background, a base, something to base my whole thing off of, I probably would have tested those waters.”

WWE is now a sister company to the UFC under the TKO umbrella.