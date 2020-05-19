wrestling / News

Undertaker Responds to Fan Calling Out ‘Right Wing Shirts’ Worn on The Last Ride

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker's Last Ride

The Undertaker jumped onto Twitter on Monday night to comment on a fan criticizing him for his supposed “right wing shirts” as seen on his Last Ride docuseries. As you can see below, the fan called the Dead Man out, saying that he was tryting to ignore the shirts, which largely feature American flags on them.

Taker replied that it was an apolitical thing and that “It’s all about the flag.” As you can imagine the fan’s comment has not exactly gone over well with others on Twitter.

