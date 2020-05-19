wrestling / News
Undertaker Responds to Fan Calling Out ‘Right Wing Shirts’ Worn on The Last Ride
May 18, 2020 | Posted by
The Undertaker jumped onto Twitter on Monday night to comment on a fan criticizing him for his supposed “right wing shirts” as seen on his Last Ride docuseries. As you can see below, the fan called the Dead Man out, saying that he was tryting to ignore the shirts, which largely feature American flags on them.
Taker replied that it was an apolitical thing and that “It’s all about the flag.” As you can imagine the fan’s comment has not exactly gone over well with others on Twitter.
Everyone knows WWE is A political !! It’s all about the flag! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Undertaker (@undertaker) May 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Kofi Kingston, Jay Lethal & More Issue Statement on Behalf of Shad Gaspard’s Family After He Goes Missing
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It