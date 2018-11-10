Quantcast

 

The Undertaker’s Son Isn’t Interested In Becoming A Wrestler

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with The Ring, The Cage, and The Stage (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker’s son Gunner Calaway said that while he was interested in wrestling as a kid, he’s developed other career goals now that he’s older. Here are highlights:

On if he will become a wrestler: “I’d say as a kid, definitely. You see it so much and you’re just think like, ‘Wow, how cool would that be?’ In my eyes, it was like being a superhero. As you get older, you get into your teenage years and kind of want to be independent, and find your own interests. So, in my young adult life I steered away from [wrestling] and tuned in when it was necessary. I went to Full Sail University and got my Bachelor’s as a Video Game Artist, that’s kind of the path I’m setting before myself. I’d like to, in the next five to ten years, be an artist for a team in a production company for video games. Something I could put my 3D skills to good use and eventually own my own indie company.”

On if he met Vince McMahon: “Oh, yeah [I’ve met Vince]. No [he’s not like how he is on TV], but he’s a fun guy to talk to, for sure. [Laughs] All of [the wrestlers], you would never think— you see them act a certain way and then meet them in person and they’d be so humble and giving of their time, and just be respectful to people. It’s really refreshing I think.”

