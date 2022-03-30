Undertaker Statue to Be Revealed at WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

WWE is set to unveil a statue of the Undertaker at the WrestleMania Axxess Superstore. The WrestleMania Twitter account announced that the statue will be revealed on Thursday at 7 PM CT at the venue, as you can see below.

The announcement notes that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Kane will be in attendance at the unveiling. The Superstore will be open throughout WrestleMania 38 weekend.