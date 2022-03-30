wrestling / News
Undertaker Statue to Be Revealed at WrestleMania Axxess Superstore
March 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is set to unveil a statue of the Undertaker at the WrestleMania Axxess Superstore. The WrestleMania Twitter account announced that the statue will be revealed on Thursday at 7 PM CT at the venue, as you can see below.
The announcement notes that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Kane will be in attendance at the unveiling. The Superstore will be open throughout WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Witness the official statue reveal of #WWEHOF inductee @Undertaker, tomorrow at #SuperstoreAxxess at 7pm!
Special guests include @TripleH, @ShawnMichaels, @KaneWWE and more! pic.twitter.com/19DRUAcz0z
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 30, 2022
