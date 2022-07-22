Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE/Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Mattel’s WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Chris Phelan wrote for USA Network that the WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance at the panel, which took place on Thursday in Room 6A of the convention center. The panel revealed several of WWE’s new action figure line and after a panel that included Cody Rhodes, Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts.

The Dead Man got a big pop from the audience and showed off the rest of the new Mattel WWE action figures. You can see some pics below from 411’s own Jeffrey Harris, who will be sharing pictures and updates from SDCC on the @411wrestling Twitter account throughout the convention, which runs through Sunday.

Cody Rhodes gets to look at a mock-up of the packaging for his Mattel Creations figure. He talks about how much the Wrestlemania return meant to him. #wwe #Mattel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/AvJ5MFJP8W — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 21, 2022

New Ultimate Edition figures shown at WWE Mattel Comic-Con panel: Ultimate Jeff Jarrett, Ultimate Rock, Brock Lesnar, Ultimate Warrior, AJ Styles and Bret Hart. #WWE #SDCC #ComicCon #sdcc2022 pic.twitter.com/oU0iZUiabg — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 21, 2022

In case you missed it at the SDCC 2022 WWE Mattel figure panel, there’s Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary set with the old Raw logo letters, green attire Razor Ramon, 123 Kid from the $10,000 challenge, and The Undertaker from the first episode of Raw. #WWE #Mattel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CkS52axcgM — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 21, 2022