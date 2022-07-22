wrestling / News

Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE/Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Mattel’s WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Chris Phelan wrote for USA Network that the WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance at the panel, which took place on Thursday in Room 6A of the convention center. The panel revealed several of WWE’s new action figure line and after a panel that included Cody Rhodes, Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts.

The Dead Man got a big pop from the audience and showed off the rest of the new Mattel WWE action figures. You can see some pics below from 411’s own Jeffrey Harris, who will be sharing pictures and updates from SDCC on the @411wrestling Twitter account throughout the convention, which runs through Sunday.

