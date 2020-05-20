UPDATED: Body Found At Beach Confirmed To Be Shad Gaspard

UPDATE: TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County Coroner has confirmed that the body found at Venice Beach this morning was Shad Gaspard.

According to the report, the body was found around 1:30 AM by a citizen who then called police. The Los Angeles Fire Department later held a press conference to announce it matched Gaspard’s description, being a 6’6 black male that weighed over 240 pounds.

Gaspard was 39.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Original: As we previously reported, the LAPD were still searching for Shad Gaspard yesterday after the former WWE star went missing on Sunday due to being caught in a rip tide. KTLA in Los Angeles reports that an unidentified body has been found on Venice Beach, near where Gaspard disappeared. Coroner’s officials were called to the area this morning.

The body was found between Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters, and there were no signs of foul play. No information on the body’s sex, age or race has been revealed.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Titus Tyler said: “At this stage, because of sensitivity, I don’t want to disclose that.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County lifeguards said on Twitter that the body matches the description of Gaspard.

A post reads: “#PierIC at 2:19AM @lacolifeguards @LACOFD @LAPDHQ respond to #VenicePier to a report of a body along the shoreline that matches the description of Sunday’s missing swimmer. Crews on-scene extricate from the water and transfer to @lacountymec”

Gaspard was swept out to sea by a large wave on Sunday after making sure his 10-year-old son was saved first by the lifeguards. They were about fifty yards offshore.