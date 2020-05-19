LAPD Still Searching for Shad Gaspard

FOX News reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is still searching for Shad Gaspard following news that the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search.

A representative for the LAPD confirmed to FOX News that their search has not been suspended.

Shad went missing on Sunday in the ocean after getting caught in a strong rip current. Shad was initially found but instructed lifeguards to rescue his son first, which they did. Shad was then reportedly hit with a large wave shortly after and disappeared.

Shad’s wife issued a statement today thanking first responders for rescuing her son and for their continued efforts to find Shad.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. .

Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. .

From The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family”