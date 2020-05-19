Shad Gaspard’s Wife Issues Statement Thanking First Responders

Siliana Gaspard, the wife of Shad Gaspard, posted a statement to Instagram today thanking first responders for rescuing her 10 year old son, Aryeh, and for their continued efforts to find Shad.

As reported earlier, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for Shad. One boat is reportedly still searching for Shad as of earlier this morning and the case will not be closed until officials find the Shad, but it appears that search efforts are now being scaled back.

Shad went missing on Sunday in the ocean after getting caught in a strong rip current. Shad was initially found but instructed lifeguards to rescue his son first, which they did. Shad was then reportedly hit with a large wave shortly after and disappeared.

Siliana’s statement is below.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. .

.

Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. .

.

From The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family”