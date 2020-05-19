US Coast Guard Reportedly Suspends Search for Shad Gaspard

– TMZ released a new update earlier on the search for the missing Shad Gaspard. The former WWE Superstar was last seen before submerged by a riptide in Malibu on Sunday, May 18. The U.S. Coast Guard spoke to TMZ and has suspended the search for the missing Gaspard.

The report notes that there was still one boat searching for Shad Gaspard as of earlier this morning. The case will not be closed until officials will find the missing person. However, it appears that search efforts are now being scaled back.

As noted, a number of wrestlers and personalities in the industry have commented on Gaspard, lending their thoughts and prayers to Gaspard and his family.