Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More

As we reported earlier today, Shad Gaspard has been missing since yesterday, after he got caught in a rip tide while swimming at a beach in Los Angeles. The last time anyone saw him, he told the lifeguards to rescue his ten-year-old son before him, then was caught by a wave crashing down.

The wrestling world has reacted to the news on Twitter, with names like Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Hardy and others all giving their thoughts. You can see some of the posts below.

Praying for my long time friend and travel buddy @Shadbeast :..( pic.twitter.com/76sZ7xuVyX — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) May 18, 2020

Everyone please say a prayer for @Shadbeast and his family. Come home buddy. 😢 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 18, 2020

I’m ABSOLUTELY Gutted right now!! Shad Gaspard is such a great human being. I can’t even start. Please keep Shad in your prayers. 😔🙏🏼 #prayforshad https://t.co/eeKLAvzXGc — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) May 18, 2020

Thinking of Shad Gaspard and his family. ❤ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 18, 2020

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing During Beach Swim, Lifeguards Searching https://t.co/200pwVXj5j — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) May 18, 2020

Lord please be with my friend. Protect and love him and bring him home safe. Amen 🙏🏻 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 18, 2020

Please be okay Shad! Please. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 18, 2020

Hoping they find shad safe. 🙏 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 18, 2020

Shad ❤️ — Spud (@WWEMaverick) May 18, 2020

Thoughts are with Shad & his family. https://t.co/Uc8Cn0XZsn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 18, 2020

I have no words. Shad, I hope you are ok, brother 🙏🏻 — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) May 18, 2020

Hearing about @Shadbeast is breaking my heart. I pray he is ok and I pray for his family! Please join me as Shad is such an incredible person who always lights up a room with his welcoming smile! Hope he’s ok 🙏🏼 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) May 18, 2020

Shad 🙏 — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) May 18, 2020

It will totally be Shad like Fashion thou to be Found on the Beach Alive With a Shark wrapped around him he Beat up for warmth!! Prayers needed this Dude is Legit and bodyguard to all! He lived his Son to the stars and back! Hopefully those stars are watching over shad to!! https://t.co/v5Bhvccuvr — Kevin "THORN" Fertig Realty (@TheKevinFertig) May 18, 2020