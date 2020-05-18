wrestling / News

Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported earlier today, Shad Gaspard has been missing since yesterday, after he got caught in a rip tide while swimming at a beach in Los Angeles. The last time anyone saw him, he told the lifeguards to rescue his ten-year-old son before him, then was caught by a wave crashing down.

The wrestling world has reacted to the news on Twitter, with names like Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Hardy and others all giving their thoughts. You can see some of the posts below.

