United Wrestling Network Announces ‘Championship Wrestling Presented by Carshield’

United Wrestling Network has announced a new series this spring called ‘Championship Wrestling Presented by Carshield’. The first event happens on March 22. The announcement reads:

UNITED WRESTLNG NETWORK TO PREMIERE ALL-NEW “CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING PRESENTED BY CARSHIELD” THIS SPRING

(Hollywood, CA) – Since the 1940s, “Championship Wrestling” has been a popular television show title. It has been used by scores of regional and national pro wrestling promotions, including the WWF (today’s WWE) in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

In 2010, the United Wrestling Network (UWN) launched “Championship Wrestling from Hollywood” on KDOC-TV in Los Angeles. Over the past 12 years, the company has established scores of regional television promotions using the moniker, most recently in Atlanta, GA. Today, the UWN is eager to announce the national consolidation of the Hollywood, Arizona, and Atlanta broadcasts to create the all-new “Championship Wrestling presented by CarShield.”

“I’ve learned so much over my 30 years in pro wrestling. The reason for the consolidation is simple. We’re creating one broadcast. It’s not that three separate television shows weren’t working. In fact they’ve all be great successes but making one weekly show will allow us to pull all our resources – most importantly money! Our goal is to showcase the very best talent available, while adding to our already awesome production value.” said David Marquez, President and CEO of David Marquez Productions/United Wrestling Network.

“I’m looking forward to March 22nd. It’s our first television event of the year and I’m happy that we’ll be shooting it at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, CA. In 2019, we presented David Arquette Vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon at this venue, and it was just amazing!” Marquez continued. Full card and ticket information will be available next week.

“Championship Wrestling presented by CarShield” can be seen weekly on over 200 television, cable, satellite, and OTT outlets across North America. The following are the current United Wrestling Network Champions:

World Champion “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson

World Tag-Team Champions Midnight Heat

World Television Champion Papo Esco

Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz

“We are excited about the new direction and the future of ‘Championship Wrestling.’ We’re actively creating storytelling opportunities for the talent that we employ and are scouting locations to take the show on the road. We’ve always been an international promotion and as much as we love working out of some of our regular venues, we know it’s important to shoot in cities where the program is popular. So, keep an eye out, because we may be coming to your town soon!” states Jeramie McPeek, Marketing Director for the United Wrestling Network.

For more information, please follow us on social media @unitedwrestling @cwfhollywood