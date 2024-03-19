wrestling / News

Update on Afa After Suffering Fractured Back

March 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan suffered a fracture in his back after a recent fall. PWInsider reports that Afa will be undergoing surgery on his back soon due to the injury.

411 would like to wish Afa and his family the best as he recovers.

