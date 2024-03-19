wrestling / News
Update on Afa After Suffering Fractured Back
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan suffered a fracture in his back after a recent fall. PWInsider reports that Afa will be undergoing surgery on his back soon due to the injury.
411 would like to wish Afa and his family the best as he recovers.
