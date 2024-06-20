wrestling
Update On Afa Anoa’i Following Back Surgery
June 19, 2024
A new report has an update on WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i as he recovers from back surgery. As reported earlier this month, Anoa’i underwent the surgery just a few weeks after undergoing heart surgery.
PWInsider reports that the Wild Samoan member is out of the hospital and undergoing physical therapy.
Afa is undergound the therapy in his home state in Florida. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Afa on a quick and full recovery.
