Update on Alexa Bliss After She Was Pulled From WWE World During Wrestlemania Week

It was previously reported that Alexa Bliss is no longer advertised for WWE World during Wrestlemania week. This led to rumors online about her overall Wrestlemania schedule, as well as her status in WWE. Fightful Select reports that there are currently no issues between Bliss and WWE. In addition to that, she’s not injured and said to be “fine.” It was noted that there is a possibility she could be added back to the WWE World dates.