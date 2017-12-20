Update on Broken Matt Hardy, EC3 and Other Trademark Attempts

– The trademark for Broken Matt Hardy, National Wrestling Alliance and more have updates to their statuses. PWInsider reports that Hardy, the NWA and WWE’s trademark for “He Hate Me” have begun their opposition phases. This is the point when other parties can file opposition attempts to the trademarks. Should no one challege them, they would be assigned to the registrants.

In addition, the site says that Ethan Carter applied to trademark ‘EC3’ on December 15th. That was the same day that Daffney Unger applied to trademark her name.