Update On Cuervo’s Condition After Being Hit By Brick, Kurt Angle Reacts To News

As we previously reported, during a Lucha Memes / Lucha Libre Boom co-promotional show in Puerto Rico, Angel o Demonio threw a brick from the ring down onto Cuervo’s head, knocking him unconscious. There’s more to the story, however, as it caused a serious health issue for Cuervo. The reason Angel threw it was reportedly because of hard chair shots from Cuervo during the match. The referee and ringside physician immediately attended to Cuervo, who woke up and was helped to the back. The match ended with Demonio taunting the audience.

Cuervo later had successful surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. He’s in stable condition. In posts on Facebook, his team wrote: “Mr. Víctor Arroyo, manager of El Cuervo de Puerto Rico, informs us that 15 minutes ago, he entered the operating room to remove the blood clot in his head. On behalf of your work team and your family, we ask for prayers for El Cuervo. Thanks to all who have worried. HE WILL RISE UP! WE ARE FINE. We are informed that the operation that the Crow was a success. The clot was removed and is stable.”

The Mexican Professional Boxing and Wrestling Commission following the incident where he threw a concrete block at El Cuervo have suspended Angel o Demonio indefinitely…

Other wrestlers and promoters are holding a fundraising event tomorrow to get money for his medical bills.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle learned of the incident on Twitter and was immediately angered by Angel o Demonio’s actions. He and Bully Ray both commented:

Give me 10 seconds with that stupid MFer that threw the brick. Shouldn’t be anywhere near the business. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 20, 2018