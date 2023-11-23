wrestling / News
Update On Dante Martin’s Injury Status
November 23, 2023 | Posted by
Dante Martin has been out of action for much of the year, and a new report has an update on his recovery status. Martin suffered a nasty injury back in March at ROH Supercard of Honor when his leg snapped during a Canadian Destroyer through several tables. It was noted in July that Martin was ahead of schedule on his recovery, and Fightful Select reports that Martin is nearing his return.
According to the report, Martin was backstage at a recent AEW show. There’s no word of creative plans for him as of yet. Martin’s brother and Top Flight tag team partner Darius Martin has been a regular on ROH TV, where he’s worked solo matches and teamed with Action Andretti.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Talks His ‘Don’t Piss Me Off’ Gimmick, Changing His Look
- Jake Roberts Says Honky Tonk Man’s Guitar Shot Was The Worst Injury Of His Career
- Jake Roberts Was Frustrated When His Feud With Randy Savage Was Cut Short
- Note On Blood Spot During Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland At AEW Full Gear