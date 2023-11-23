Update On Dante Martin’s Injury Status

Dante Martin has been out of action for much of the year, and a new report has an update on his recovery status. Martin suffered a nasty injury back in March at ROH Supercard of Honor when his leg snapped during a Canadian Destroyer through several tables. It was noted in July that Martin was ahead of schedule on his recovery, and Fightful Select reports that Martin is nearing his return.

According to the report, Martin was backstage at a recent AEW show. There’s no word of creative plans for him as of yet. Martin’s brother and Top Flight tag team partner Darius Martin has been a regular on ROH TV, where he’s worked solo matches and teamed with Action Andretti.