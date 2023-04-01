wrestling / News
Dante Martin Injured At ROH Supercard of Honor
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
Dante Martin suffered what looks to be a serious injury at ROH Supercard of Honor. During the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match on tonight’s show, Martin and Penta were fighting at the top of a ladder when Penta hit him with a Canadian Destroyer through several tables. Martin came down with his foot hiting the floor flat and his lower leg looks to have snapped back in a full break.
There is no word as to his status at this time. The Lucha Bros. won the match to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Martin.
Dante Martin's fucking foot!#ROHSuperCard #ROHSuperCardOfHonor #RingOfHonor #ROH @PENTAELZEROM @lucha_angel1 @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/AbosdRaS4N
— 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 🎮 (@ProWresMatthew) April 1, 2023
