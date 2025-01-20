wrestling / News
Update on Josh Alexander After He Quit TNA at Genesis
January 20, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Josh Alexander quit TNA during last night’s Genesis PPV after losing an I Quit match to Mike Santana. It’s believed that Alexander really is done with TNA, as he plans to test his value as a free agent. PWInsider reports that Alexander is still set for this week’s Impact tapings in San Antonio, which will be his last for the company. Unless he changes his mind, his contract is expected to expire next month.