Update On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Buyrate & Revenue

A new report has details on the projected buyrate for this past weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the AEW and NJPW crossover PPV generated 127,000 buys between AEW’s typical PPV carriers and NJPW World. The latter service generated just over 7,000 buys.

The number comes from multiple people at both AEW and NJPW were were familiar with the sales numbers, and it’s noted that this is still a projection because sales via traditional media takes months to get final numbers for, so the final count may be slightly different. The report notes that after splitting the revenues with carriers, the net revenue will be around $4.4 million which does not include revenue from theater viewing or sponsors such as DraftKings. There’s no word on how or if the revenue will be shared between NJPW and AEW.

The numbers put the PPV below the likes of AEW All Out 2021 ($5.6 million), AEW Double or Nothing 2022 ($5.1 million), and AEW Revolution 2022 ($4.7 million) in terms of the net revenue and would be on the level or slightly better than Full Gear 2021.

It’s worth noting that Tony Khan said the event grossed $6 million between the $1 million in ticket sales and $5 million-plus in PPV. That number is the gross, which is of course different from the net revenue which splits costs with PPV carriers.