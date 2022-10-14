Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that those who were suspended following the brawl at AEW All Out have yet to hear back from AEW about their status. That includes CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

However, all five are still getting paid even while they are gone. Considering the contracts for four of them are over a million, that’s a lot of money being spent on guys who are sitting at home.

At least one person who was involved has not been interviewed for the investigation yet, but there may be more. Most of them are frustrated because they want to get back to work. Punk, of course, can’t work because he recently had surgery to repair a torn triceps. None of those involved are allowed to talk about it and don’t know if they ever will be, but several want to.

At this time, none of the five have been fired, but no one has been told when they are coming back.