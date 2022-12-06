wrestling / News

Update on More Talents Signed for ROH, More Matches Coming for Final Battle

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

– According to a report by Fightful Select, more Ring of Honor (ROH) names have been signed that hat not yet been publicly announced yet. Also, more matches will be added to the Final Battle card this week.

ROH Final Battle is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. It will be held at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and broadcast live on pay-per-view.

