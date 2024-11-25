Update On Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW Contract Status

The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) are on their way out.

The belief has been that Penta will leave in the near future while Fenix will have to wait several more months due to AEW adding time to his deal for the time he missed with injuries.

Fightful Select reports Penta’s deal will be up next week and will become a free agent. WWE is still interested in him. There are indie companies looking to book him in high-profile matches as well.