Update on Plans for Next WWE Saudi Arabia Event

– PWInsider reports that WWE has nearly finalized plans for a return to Saudi Arabia for later this fall. The current word states the next event would be held there in the final week of October or the first week of November.

As noted, a report last month from F4WOnline.com indicated that WWE was looking to return to Saudi Arabia in the month of September for TLC 2022. This would be the first TLC (Tables, Ladders, & Chairs) show since 2020.

The company has not yet announced or confirmed the date for its next Saudi Arabia event. The WWE’s latest trip to the country was in February for Elimination Chamber 2022 at the Jeddah Super Dome in the city of Jeddah.