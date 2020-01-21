Update on Rey Mysterio Following Ladder Match on Raw

– An update on Rey Mysterio’s health is available following his ladder match with Andrade on last night’s Raw. Mysterio took a nasty bump during the match where he was hanging from the bar above the ring with the title and dropped down, where Andrade tried to catch him for a power bomb but he came down on what looked to be his head.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the WWE medical team checked Mysterio out and determined that he wasn’t seriously hurt and is cleared to continue working. He is not expected to miss any ring time at all.