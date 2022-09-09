Update On The Next Planned Title Defense For Roman Reigns

As , Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear on the WWE Extreme Rules PPV on October 8 in Philadelphia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns’ next scheduled title defense is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

It’s currently unknown who his opponent will be, but the WON noted that a source said it would not be Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins. Both have teased matches with Reigns on WWE TV in recent weeks.